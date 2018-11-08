Local

Rayne police are investigating a shooting on Ann Street

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 11:30 AM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 02:00 PM CST

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)- Officers are at the corner of Ann Drive and Kathy Drive.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing. 

We will provide updates as they become available.

