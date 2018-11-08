Rayne police are investigating a shooting on Ann Street
RAYNE, La. (KLFY)- Officers are at the corner of Ann Drive and Kathy Drive.
No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
We will provide updates as they become available.
