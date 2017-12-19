Rayne Police, Acadia Parish Crimestoppers searching for wanted felon

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) -Rayne Police along with Acadia Parish Crimestoppers are asking the public’s help in finding a wanted felon.

34-year-old Brandon “Bear” Mouton is wanted for felony possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, simple escape, and resisting.

Police say that Mouton is a black man who with black hair, a full beard and has several tattoos including a star on his forehead and the words “baby” and “Iraq” on his face.

His last known address is in the 700 block of Bella Ave., in Rayne.

Anyone with any information about Mouton is asked to contact Acadia parish Crimestoppers at 789-8477.