1  of  4
Breaking News
Voluntary evacuations ordered for parts of Acadia Parish Voluntary evacuation in low lying areas of Vermilion Parish Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of severe tropical weather Sandbag distribution in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Rayne Police, Acadia Parish Crimestoppers searching for wanted felon

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mouton, Brandon (Bear)_400191

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) -Rayne Police along with Acadia Parish Crimestoppers are asking the public’s help in finding a wanted felon.

34-year-old Brandon “Bear” Mouton is wanted for felony possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, simple escape, and resisting.

Police say that Mouton is a black man who with black hair, a full beard and has several tattoos including a star on his forehead and the words “baby” and “Iraq” on his face.

His last known address is in the 700 block of Bella Ave., in Rayne.

Anyone with any information about Mouton is asked to contact Acadia parish Crimestoppers at 789-8477.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local