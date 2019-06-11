Rayne PD bust 3 people for allegedly dealing drugs

Rayne Police have arrested 3 suspects accused of dealing drugs.

Police say they observed a vehicle traveling North on Church Point Highway with a burnt headlamp. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and were given consent to conduct a search of vehicle.

Authorities say during the search, they found almost 3 ounces of methamphetamine packaged for sale, a digital scale, small clear Ziploc bags, 38 pills identified as Clonazepam packaged for sale, and a counterfeit $100 bill inside a wallet that belong to a male passenger. Police say the violation occurred inside of a drug free zone.

The following subjects were arrested for the following charges:

Kasey Perron of Eunice was arrested for Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II

(methamphetamine), Possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV (Clonazepam), Violation of a

CDS in a school Zone, and Monetary Instrument Abuse.

Sadie Shuff

Sadie Shuff of Eunice was arrested for Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II

(methamphetamine), Possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV (Clonazepam), and Violation of a CDS in a school Zone.

Jodi Reed of Eunice was arrested for Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II

(methamphetamine), Possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV (Clonazepam), and Violation of a CDS in a school Zone.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now