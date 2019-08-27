Rayne officer recovering after being shot

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)- A Rayne Police Officer is lucky to be alive tonight after being shot by a man Monday night.

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Dustin Benoit.

The Rayne man is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer.

On North Polk Street in Rayne, just before midnight, neighbors tell News 10 that they heard chaos and gunfire erupt as a Rayne man shot a police officer.

“We heard the gunshots I think at least five gunshots. Then, when we looked out the window, we could see the cop car in the field, and then it looked like here comes another cop car,” said one anonymous resident.

One person living in the neighborhood says the sound of gunshots was alarming in the middle of the night.

“When you were hearing all this… Did you immediately know something was wrong?” News 10 asked.

“Oh yeah. The shots were horrible. It was like it felt like it was in the bedroom so I don’t know where he shot at, but it really sounded like right there,” the resident responded.

Other people tell News 10 this neighborhood is quiet.

“It’s normally something that wouldn’t happen in this neighborhood. I pass by here every morning. I see people walk here. I have friends all around. My daughter teaches school three blocks from here, too,” added Wayne Peltier, a Rayne resident.

Peltier is thankful the police officer wasn’t seriously injured.

“They put their life on the line every day and they get no respect. The officers are doing a good job and they get no respect. People don’t appreciate what we have. What protection we have.”

Benoit is booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a $500,000 bond.