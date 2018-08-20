Local

Rayne native serving as Navy sailor in Sea of Japan

(The Advertiser)- Skye Rochon, a native of Rayne, is serving in the U.S. Navy in the Sea of Japan.

In this photo, Gas Turbine Systems Technician 3rd Class Rochon (left), directs Gas Turbine Systems Technician 3rd Class Matthew Fioramonti, from Loxahatchee, Fla. and Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Ryan Pena (right), from York, Penn., on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a crash and salvage training drill.

Antietam is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation supporting security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

