Rayne man set fire to vehicle inside tow storage yard that spread to seven other vehicles

A Rayne man has been arrested for setting fire to a vehicle being kept at a Crowley tow storage yard which then spread to seven other vehicles.

39-year-old Guy Foreman, Jr. was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail October 30 on one count each of simple arson and unauthorized entry of a place of business.

It happened on October 25, according to LOSFM, when the Acadia Parish Fire District 13 requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office in determining the origin and cause of several vehicle fires inside of a tow storage yard located in the 1500 block of Crowley Rayne Highway in Crowley.

After assessing the scene, LOSFM said deputies determined the fire began with one vehicle and spread to surrounding vehicles.

It was also discovered that several of the vehicles were missing parts, LOSFM said.

Through follow-up investigative efforts, including witness statements and obtaining video evidence, Foreman was identified as a suspect in the case and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Once in custody, LOSFM said Foreman admitted to deputies that the fire started as he was taking parts from the vehicles without permission.