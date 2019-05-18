Rayne man charged after deadly hit-and-run crash kills bicyclist

ACADIA, La. (KLFY)- A 23-year-old man is in custody after a deadly hit-and-run in Acadia Parish early Friday morning.

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 6600 block of Standard Mill Road shortly after 2 a.m, Sheriff K.P. Gibson said.

The investigation has revealed that two people were riding bicycles and were struck by a vehicle. As a result of the crash, one of the bicycle riders was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies have arrested Andrew Hoskin, of Rayne.

He is currently being booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for one count of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent Injury and hit and run.

Toxicology reports are pending in this investigation, Gibson said.

