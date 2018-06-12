Live Now
Rayne Man booked Monday on 12 counts intentional HIV exposure

Rayne Police arrested a man on Monday accused of intentionally hiding his HIV-positive status. 

Police say Joshua D. Dugas was charged with 12 counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and 12 counts of Intentional Exposure to HIV.

Upon making the arrest, police say they executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in the 900 block of E Branche Street where officers located 4 grams of Methamphetamine, 12 grams of Marijuana, a 9mm semiautomatic pistol, firearm ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Dugas was also charged with Certain Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm in the presence of CDS, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a $75,000 bond for the original two charges.

A bond has not been set on the additional charges resulting from the search warrant, police said. 

The Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation/Parole has placed a detainer hold on Dugas, according to police. 

