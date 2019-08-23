Rain Likely Today and Through the Weekend

Rain chances are ramping up across Acadiana this Friday and we are expecting active weather throughout the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are already moving through the area this morning as rain chances stay at 60% today with on and off activity. Showers and storms are looking even more widespread on Saturday. No severe weather is expected nor tropical development in the Gulf but heavy rains are possible. Estimated rainfall totals are 2-4″ inches through Sunday with isolated higher amounts, especially across coastal regions. The flash flooding should remain low but one to watch closely today and this weekend.