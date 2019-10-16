Rain Likely this Morning…Cooler, Drier, and Breezy Later this Wednesday

Scattered showers and storms are widespread and moving through much of Acadiana this morning. A few storms could produce heavy rains and strong winds but the severe threat is very slim. All this activity is well ahead of a strong cold front that will move through the area late this morning. Rain chances will decrease quickly this afternoon as north winds pick up strength leading to cool, cloudy, and breezy conditions this afternoon. Skies should gradually clear tonight with temps plummeting into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thursday morning!