Rain Chances Up to 30% this Thursday as Acadiana Stays Hot

Rain chances are increasing for Acadiana this Thursday but most activity will hold off until the late afternoon hours. Similar to the last several mornings, areas of fog are developing with a few spots seeing dense fog as the visibility drops to around 1/4 of a mile. We are looking at more summer-like heat and humidity today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected for Acadiana this afternoon and evening. A few storms could produce heavy rains. Rain chances should run around 30-40%.