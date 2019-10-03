Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Rain Chances Up to 30% this Thursday as Acadiana Stays Hot

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances are increasing for Acadiana this Thursday but most activity will hold off until the late afternoon hours. Similar to the last several mornings, areas of fog are developing with a few spots seeing dense fog as the visibility drops to around 1/4 of a mile. We are looking at more summer-like heat and humidity today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected for Acadiana this afternoon and evening. A few storms could produce heavy rains. Rain chances should run around 30-40%.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar