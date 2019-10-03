Rain Chances Up to 30% this Thursday as Acadiana Stays Hot

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - When you're casting your vote this Election Day, you can also give to a good cause.

The Rotary Club of Lafayette is partnering with FoodNet for the Election Day Food Drive on October 12th.

Voters are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the polls.

All polling sites in Lafayette Parish will be accepting donations of rice, pasta, canned good, sugar and other non-perishable food items.

All donations are appreciated, however, polling sites cannot accept financial donations.

Individual Rotary Clubs will also accept donations.