Rain Chances Increase…

This break in the rain we have seen over the last 7-10 days has been nice, but rain chances will return tomorrow. Deeper moisture returns to the atmosphere and an upper level disturbance moves toward Acadiana, so rain chances will be a little higher. As of now, severe weather chances look low. Some areas may receive 1-3″ of rain. I don’t think everyone will see the rain, but expect a small chance of rain through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

