Railroad traffic halted as driver strikes rail crossing gate and gets stuck on track

A motorist hit a crossing gate Sunday causing it to come crashing down.

The Franklin Fire Department says it responded around 7:30 p.m. to a single vehicle crash on Morris Street at the railroad crossing.

On arrival they located the driver of a white pick-up truck who struck the crossing gates and became stuck on the tracks.

Railroad traffic was immediately stopped from entering the area until the railway was cleared, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

