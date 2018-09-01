Ragin Cajun Green efforts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - This year the Ragin' Cajuns are officially going green.

And it's all for a good cause all food vendors here the stadium this year will be using biodegradable containers.

Plastic liner paper products are gone and replaced with recyclable or reusable containers.

Cajun Field is the first stadium in Louisiana to move towards zero waste games.

"You'll have some of the bands around the stadium so there will be no more of just trash, will be the only outlet to get rid of and dispose the trash you may have. Will make sure gets the right place," says Nico Yantko with UL Athletics.

Tailgaters outside of Cajun Field and fans inside the stadium sent an average of 10.3 tons of trash to landfills since 2014 according to the University.

But now it's easy to spot to green recycle bins next to the trash cans around the tailgate areas.

"We are going green, and just a friendly opportunity for us to be eco-friendly and I'll still put it initiative first and leading with our best foot forward on that," Yantko says.