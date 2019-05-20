Quieter Weather Returns Along with Summer-Like Heat and Humidity this Week

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rain chances are dropping and the temperatures are climbing for this work week. Each day will see highs into the upper 80s to lower 90s under party cloudy skies. The humidity will push the heat index into the mid to upper 90s later this week. A few pop up showers or storms are possible for the afternoon hours but rain chances look minimal for the next several days.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now