Quieter Morning with Scattered Storms Expected this Afternoon/Evening. A Few Could be Strong

Tuesday is off to a much quieter start across Acadiana compared to your Monday morning, as only a few showers are possible during the first half of the day. Scattered showers and storms will become more likely as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. There is a low risk for severe weather later today as damaging winds are possible in a few storms but the risk should remain minimal. Otherwise, we will see another day filled with clouds and slightly below normal temps as highs only reach into the mid to upper 80s.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now