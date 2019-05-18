Questionable post by a LPD officer is raising concerns for Truman residents; chief makes statement Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - A post on social media has landed one Lafayette police officer in hot water.

The post at the time was related to the latest trend on the internet, but some community members say it was in poor taste.

While it's no secret the Truman area has its fair share of crime and violence, community leaders say it's not something that should be joked about, especially by those who serve and protect the community.

For a few weeks, a photo of a uniformed Lafayette police officer has made its way around the small community of Truman and finally to the eyes of Rickey Hardy, a Truman resident of nearly 30 years.

"I was appalled that an officer who is to serve and protect the people of this community would be posting something of that magnitude," Hardy said.

The image was shared on social media during a time when what's known a the "Feeling Cute Challenge" would have users post a selfie along with a caption that reads, "Feeling cute, (insert task) later, I don't know."

What was intended to be the latest innocuous viral trend rubbed Hardy the wrong way.

"It was absolutely done in poor taste and disrespectful to the residents of the community."

Hardy says the issue needs to be addressed by Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard and the Civil Service Board.

"Because of the fact you don't post anything like that in a police uniform," the chief said. "Some things you can take as a joke, but when you're posting things such as that magnitude in a police uniform it becomes problematic."

Hardy also said there are great officers in this country, and in the Lafayette Police Department. But this type of post should not be tolerated under any circumstances.

This evening, Chief Aguillard released the following statement:

A regrettable circulating social media photograph containing a young Lafayette Police Department officer has recently been brought to the department’s attention. The Lafayette Police Department would like the community to know that the image does not depict or reflect the values or professionalism expected from a Lafayette police officer. As a consequence, the officer involved will be facing appropriate discipline after a complete investigation as well as mandatory sensitivity training. The Lafayette Police Department will continue to strive to maintain a positive transparent relationship with the citizens of this community.





