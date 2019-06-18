Purchasers need more time before construction begins

The Lafayette Consolidated Council learned the buyers of the old federal courthouse are requesting a new date to start construction.

Mayor-President Joel Robideaux says the developer found environmental cleanup issues that need to be addressed and require more time and money than anticipated.

Robideaux says rather than a price reduction on the property; they’re applying for federal money to support the expense.

“It takes time. They’re asking for some additional days to have the grant sent off to the federal government,” Robideaux said.

Robdieaux says the federal government often steps-in with grant money to help put old properties back into commerce.

The proposed extension moves the start of construction from July to October. According to the ordinance, the proposed completion date would not be changed.

“It’s not an extension of the project in total. They’re saying we’re still going to complete it on time. It will still be done in an expedited fashion, but we want to make sure we get it right and cleanup the way it’s supposed to be. That’s why they’re asking for it,” Robideaux explained.

Plus, considering the state of the property an extension on the inspection time has been requested as well. Instead of four months, the request is for seven months to inspect.

“This project has a lot of momentum going forward right now. Any reasonable request should be considered and that’s what the council is going to consider tonight,” Robideaux added.



For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now