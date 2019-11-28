Live Now
Public safety not an issue if transitional housing facility is forced to shut down, LCG says

The sheriff’s transitional work program may be no more – but questions linger about the housing facility used by those inmates.

Lafayette Consolidated Government tells News Tens Renee Allen either way there will be no impact on enforcing public safety.

This is the transitional housing facility on Willow Street. At minimum its a 192 bed unit.

Interim Chief Administrative Officer for the Lafayette Consolidated Government wishes there is something that can be done but ultimately its up to the sheriff.

“The options for transitional inmates are dwindling especially when the facility that helps in the transiting may no longer be an option.”

LCG’s Interim Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter has been authorized to speak on behalf of Lafayette City Police.

Wingerter says the police department will conduct business as usual.

“If an offender gets picked up again due to an earlier release because of the closure of the program, and potential closure of the home then they’ll be put back into the system not certainly ideal.”

Wingergter says the transitional facility is a tool that the court system has relied on to support inmates and their move back into society.

“What that means is that people can be potentially housed longer in the jails and it could mean that offenders are released back out into society maybe earlier.”

In 2018 when the sheriff’s proposed sales tax failed, Sheriff Garber released a statement that services in the future will be streamlined.

LCG says their hands are tied.

“We wish we could find a way to make it work, but its ultimately the sheriff’s decision.”

