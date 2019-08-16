1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital U.S. Attorney announces charges against friend of Oregon District shooter
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

PSA: Phone scam with the OPD caller ID showing as caller

Local
Posted: / Updated:
generic phone robocall smartphone 05242019_1558741897755.jpg.jpg
More Eye on Scams

OPELOUSAS, La.- The Opelousas Police Department are aware and would like to inform citizens that scam call are being made that show the Opelousas Police Department’s main phone line (337-948-2500) as the person calling them.

These scammers are asking for personal information.

Anyone who receives one of these scammed calls, is asked to not give out any sensitive information unless they have personally had prior contact with the identified police personnel.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local