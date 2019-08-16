PSA: Phone scam with the OPD caller ID showing as caller

OPELOUSAS, La.- The Opelousas Police Department are aware and would like to inform citizens that scam call are being made that show the Opelousas Police Department’s main phone line (337-948-2500) as the person calling them.

These scammers are asking for personal information.

Anyone who receives one of these scammed calls, is asked to not give out any sensitive information unless they have personally had prior contact with the identified police personnel.