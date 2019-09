ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Following Iota High School's investigation into what police called 'false rumors' spread on social media, News 10 spoke to Acadia Parish Superintendent Scott Richard about how social media plays a role in how threats can be spread and how the school handles it.

One thing to note is that it's not just students using social media to pass on information. Parents are too. Some took to Facebook to share what they'd heard, saying: "This is not meant to start panic, but to inform parents they were not informed of a potential threat."Others went on to try to get some answers, asking questions like: "My daughter goes to Iota High, why am I having to hear about this on facebook and as a parent not informed by the school?"