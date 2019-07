A phishing attempt scam has recently targeted the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana.

The President and CEO of the BBB of Acadiana says this scam targeting them happens rarely… possibly every 5 or 10 years.

Sharane Gott, President/CEO of the BBB of Acadiana, says, “I knew it wasn’t for the Better Business of Acadiana and I knew it wasn’t mine because it wasn’t my name.”

The email subject read “Account alert – your recent Chase payment notice.”

The email attachment showed the Chase logo again and stated that the Better Business Bureau sent an electronic payment to someone. In reality, it didn’t.

“Go to the transaction details.. you go to the next steps, trying to find your money, well in the meantime the first thing they ask for when you make the phone calls or the details is your checking account number,” explains Gott.

The phishing email claims to be from Chase bank. In reality, it’s not.

“What they do is they go on and they get the Chase logo, the seal. In most cases, if you’re in a legitimate email or website, when you click on it, it goes to the source right, we can’t do that with any of this,” adds Gott.

Gott adds this scam originates out of the country, possibly in France or Poland.

These scammers are trying to get your personal information.

“If they keep trying and they keep succeeding, that means the more phishing attempts we’re gonna get. All we have to do is like with any other scam– quit giving them money,” Gott says. “And what happens is a lot of consumers… they’re doing a lot of number of things they’re not paying close attention. All the signs are there for you to protect yourself… everyone of them are there to protect yourselves. We just have to be aware.”

The Better Business Bureau offers tips to protect yourself:

Don’t believe what you see. It’s easy to steal the colors, logos and header of an established organization.

Avoid sharing. Don’t reveal personal or financial information in an email.

Pay attention to a website’s URL.

Keep a clean machine. Have a software protection system on your computer.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, email me at smasters@klfy.com

If this scam targets you or your business, report it on BBB’s scam tracker.