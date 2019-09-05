Proposed $500,000 budget increase for Lafayette City Parish Jail budget

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- With the final adoption for the Lafayette City Parish budget on the horizon, the council is waiting for details about outgoing Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s proposed budget.

The Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is a mandated cost for the parish, which requires more than $5.5 million a year.

According to Robideaux, the jail operations budget has increased by $500,000 from last year.

On Thursday, the Lafayette City-Parish Council is expected to vote on a budget for the upcoming year. Funding the jail is expected to be a hot topic.



If you recall, Robideaux opposed a tax for the jail and district court last October, but Robideaux still boasts his administration increasing jail funding by more than $1 million since taking office in 2016.

