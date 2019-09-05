1  of  2
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian Live and replay newscasts

Proposed $500,000 budget increase for Lafayette City Parish Jail budget

Local

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- With the final adoption for the Lafayette City Parish budget on the horizon, the council is waiting for details about outgoing Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s proposed budget.

The Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is a mandated cost for the parish, which requires more than $5.5 million a year.

According to Robideaux, the jail operations budget has increased by $500,000 from last year.
On Thursday, the Lafayette City-Parish Council is expected to vote on a budget for the upcoming year. Funding the jail is expected to be a hot topic.

If you recall, Robideaux opposed a tax for the jail and district court last October, but Robideaux still boasts his administration increasing jail funding by more than $1 million since taking office in 2016.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local