Proposal to rename street in honor of Lil’ Buck Sinegal

Lafayette will always remember legendary musician Lil’ Buck Sinegal.

LCG Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux announced during his Sunday radio show on KNEK, that he will be pushing the effort to get St. Charles Street renamed in Lil Buck’s honor.

Chris Shaw of Lafayette lives doors away from Lil Buck’s home. “It will be beautiful for the community; for real, for real,” Shaw said.

Shaw says renaming the street in Lil Buck’s honor only makes sense. “Lil Buck Expressway or Buckaroo Expressway. That’s what we called him on the block,” Shaw added.

Musician Ronnie Rue gives the proposal two thumbs up. Rue says this is where he was born and lived.

“This is where he was born and raised. He died in the same house that he lived, and he lived the blues.”

Rue says he was lucky enough to play with him a few times such as at the “Blue Monday Mission” which is a fundraising effort for aging and retired local musicians.

“He said get down. He called me Kid Mountain not Kid Rock that was one of Buckaroo’s things. I said Buckaroo I’m not in your band. He said you are today. Get down.”

