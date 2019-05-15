1  of  3
Proposal to make more convicted felons eligible for jury duty voted down

 A proposal to make more convicted felons eligible for jury duty was voted down. 

62 members of the House voted down against the measure Monday.

Currently, felons cannot serve on a jury if they haven’t received a pardon.

The measure would have allowed people convicted of felony crimes, who have been out of prison and off parole for at least five years, to be eligible for a jury pool.

