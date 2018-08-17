Priest sex scandals in Acadiana

In the 1980's KLFY's investigative reporter Dee Stanley broke the story about Lafayette priest Gilbert Gauthe whose court cases drew nationwide attention.

Gauthe admitted to raping or sodomizing 37 children dating back to 1972 in Broussard.

In 1986, he pleaded guilty to 11 counts of child molestation and was sentenced to 20 years in prison but was released a decade early.

Gauthe's victims are believed to be considerably more, like near 100, according to bishopaccountability.org, a watchdog website on child sex abuse and the clergy.

Accusations of sex crimes involving Roman Catholic priests and Acadiana Children might date back some seven decades, court records reveal.

That includes two cases in the past few years.

The most recent occurrence was the case of the Rev. F. David Broussard in St. Martin Parish.

The Breaux Bridge priest was charged in July 2016 with 500 counts of possession of child pornography, with some 500 images of children found on his personal computer.

Over the decades, Broussard, Gauthe and other cases have since revealed that at least 15 Diocese of Lafayette priests had been sexual offenders with minor children as victims.



