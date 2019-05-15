President Trump visits Cameron LNG Video

HACKBERRY, La. (KLFY) - President Donald Trump said the Cameron LNG Facility is part of the American energy revolution. He said his administration is cutting regulations and making it easier to get projects like this one approved.

President Trump spoke at Cameron LNG in Hackberry with about a hundred plant workers on stage behind him.

"We're getting them done in less than a year and if they're not good for the environment they won't get approved. They won't get approved but at least you'll know one way or the other," Trump said.

"At the peak of our construction activity we had just over 11,000 highly skilled workers on site. Today that number is closer to 7,000," said Jeffrey Martin, Sempra Energy Chairman and C.E.O.

Cameron LNG will make liquefied natural gas, which takes up 600 times less volume than gas in its gaseous state, and is therefore easier to transport.

The first liquefication plant, called a "train," is now up and running.

Two more "trains" are under construction.

"The energy we produce here in our country is better, cheaper, and cleaner than our foreign competitors and it's not even close. You people know that better than anybody. It's your business," the president said.

"It was fantastic, boy he hit all the key points. Pro oil and gas. Pro Louisiana," said Fred Hoyt of Abbeville, who watched the president's speech.

Former four-term governor Edwin Edwards was on hand to see the president speak... so were several Acadiana police chiefs.

"I think it is inspiring. I think we're moving foward," said Duson Police Chief Kip Judice. "America is looking to give some opportunities for growth in the workforce and it's what we need."

"It's time that we start depending on ourselves and stop depending on everybody else and it's time that we start leading this world like we have in the past," said Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.

The president also made a promise, of sorts, to the people of Southwest Louisiana.

"If we win this election which is just 16 months away, we're giving you a brand new I-10 bridge," Trump exclaimed to the excited crowd.

Sempra Energy said the facility will employ hundreds of people here in Cameron Parish on a full-time basis over the next couple of years.

