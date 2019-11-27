Live Now
Prepared Thanksgiving Dinner plates to be delivered courtesy of local church

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- New Beginning Ministries is preparing for its third annual Thanksgiving Plate Lunch.

Church members and volunteers donate and dedicate their time preparing meals for first responders, law enforcement and those in-need.

Pastor Larry Wilson began this mission three years ago with an effort to bridge the gap and division between city officials and the community.

“It’s unheard of. When you do things like this, you’re just surprised at what you’re allowed to see. The people that are really thankful that don’t have anything,” said Wilson.

Whether it’s giving thanks to those who serve and protect, or those who struggle to provide for themselves, church members and volunteers hope that this effort inspires everyone to think of each other.

“Not only are we feeding people, but we’re giving them the opportunity to give back and be able to cheer them up,” he added.

“I’m disabled so I really appreciate it,” said a woman calling the church to reserve a plate.

In previous years combined, the church has made nearly 800 plate lunches. “We also just go out there and try to find people on the street that may just be walking around. Whoever needs,” said Wilson.

The church is located at 510 West Pinhook Road. The plate lunch giveaway will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Anyone interested in reserving a plate for delivery can call (337) 456-8032. 

