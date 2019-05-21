Power restored to most of Ville Platte, as city begins cleanup process Video

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) - Residents living in Ville Platte are still picking up the pieces, after an EF-1 Tornado with estimated winds of 90 mph traveled over 2.5 miles through the city early Sunday morning.

At 10 p.m., Mayor Jennifer Vidrine said power has been restored to 98% of the city.

A curfew is also still in effect until sunrise on Tuesday, unless there’s an emergency or you have to work.

“Whatever your needs are just call us (City Hall) and tell us, and we are going to see what help we can get too you,” said Mayor Vidrine.

She says while her city is still in full on cleanup mode, she is counting her blessing.

“With all of this devastation and all of this damage, we had no serious injuries and we had no deaths. So thank you Jesus, Hallejuiah any how!” she exclaimed.

The tornado uprooted hundreds of trees and utility poles.

Causing power lines and debris to still be scattered in the street, along with major damage in some areas of the city.

“That debris from that tree over there, passed debris, which smashed into my house,” said Charles Fontenot, Ville Platte resident.

The sheer power of the winds from the tornado uplifted a tree on Reed Street, falling into a home and on top of a car.

“That tornado came and passed. The wind, it sounded like a big train, and the tree just came down,’ said Leaffroy Ben, who’s car was destroyed.

Multiple utility crews worked to restore power to the city and put utility poles back in place Monday.

“You see from this roof, up to the other room, it’s no way you can repair all that,” said Arturo Calderon, a Ville Platte resident.

“You’re just happy everyone was okay?” questioned Lester Duhe’.

“Oh yeah. Yeah definitely,” said Calderon.

“We can replace the houses, we can clean up the debris and the trees, but you can’t replace a life. And that’s the most important thing. But we know Ville Platte is a resilient community, our people come together and help each other, so we will get through this,” said Mayor Vidrine.

Vidrine would also like to commend the work by law enforcement, all utility crews, volunteers and city officials.

As for curfews in the future, Mayor Vidrine says they will decide that day by day.

A State of Emergency has been declared for the city by Governor Edwards according to Mayor Vidrine.

If you are still without power, contact Cleco: 1-800-622-6537.

Evangeline Parish students WILL have school Tuesday.

Contact City Hall tomorrow if you need any additional assistance

