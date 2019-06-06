Power outages throughout Acadiana

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

As strong storms rolled through Acadiana Thursday morning, there are a number of power outages throughout the area.

As of 5:30am, there were more than 1500 customers of SLEMCO are reporting outages. Lafayette Parish has the majority of those. Click here for the latest power outage map for SLEMCO.

CLECO was reporting more than 1000 customers without power. The majority of those in the Evangeline Parish area. Click here for the CLECO power outage map..

Statewide there are about 10,000 customers without power. Click here to check statewide power outages.

Click here to see flooding pictures from around Acadiana.

