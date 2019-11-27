Power outage affecting parts of Lafayette

UPDATE 8:00 am– Power is still out along Ambassador Caffery from Guilbeau Rd. to William O. Stutes St.
UPDATE 7:35 am– Power has not yet been restored.
ORIGINAL STORY– LUS officials confirm a power outage along Ambassador Caffery from Guilbeau Rd. to William O. Stutes St.
The power company tells News 10 a lighting strike took out an insulator and 597 people are being affected.
Currently, Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club, and Lafayette General Medical Center’s southwest campus are being affected.
As of 7 am LUS officials expect another 20-30 minutes to get power back up.