Potential tropical development affecting Louisiana, Heavy rainfall a higher possibility

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At the very least, a very wet pattern will continue through the next 5-7 days. This means plenty of clouds, several rounds of heavy rainfall, and some localized flooding possible. Deep tropical moisture will be streaming over the area through the next 24 hours as a broad trough of low pressure moves across the central/northwestern Gulf. This entity can be seen on our Futuretrack model, moving south of the Louisiana coast tomorrow.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On its eastern flank, precipitable water vales of 2-2.5" will be moving into the area. Moisture levels this high are fairly rare and mean that a lot of rainfall could fall over a short period of time. It appears, especially Sunday morning, that the heaviest rainfall will be concentrated over coastal parishes/waters.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Futuretrack model: Sunday Morning

This rain stays concentrated over southern Louisiana through tomorrow afternoon with another round developing Sunday night/Monday morning. Through Monday, some high resolution models are showing quite a bit of rainfall, especially south of I-10. Our in-house Futuretrack model has consistently shown some areas, south of I-10, getting anywhere from 5-10 inches of rain just through Monday.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Futuretrack Model: Rainfall Totals through Monday

NOW, sometimes this model can overdo things in this type of pattern, and other models are showing more modest totals of 2-5 inches through Monday. Nonetheless, expect heavy rainfall across the area, especially south of I-10 through Monday.

Thereafter, a new tropical disturbance will be entering the Gulf. Unlike the first wave, atmosphere conditions could become conducive for tropical development as this system treks northwestward towards the northern Gulf coast on Wednesday. The European model has consistently shown development of this system as it nears southeastern Louisiana. More worrisome, the model moves the system slowly westward over Acadiana through Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

European Model: Wednesday Evening

If this model were to verify, another round of very heavy rainfall could come in Wednesday-Friday, as the model is advertising the possibility of 6-13 inches across the area through next Friday.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

European Model: Rainfall Totals through Next Friday

It's also of note that most of the models ensembles, mini models within the main model, show the system moving further south, actually staying over water as it moves west, just south of the Louisiana coast. If these scenarios were to verify, a stronger system, strong tropical storm/weak hurricane, could be possible. The GFS model, on the other hand, isn't as interested, not developing the storm at all as it moves northwest into Louisiana.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GFS Model: Wednesday Evening

Even the GFS scenario would allow heavy rainfall to move across the area. Bottom line is that it's too early to know exactly what will develop out of this, how strong it will be, or where the heaviest rainfall will setup with the system. Hopefully, these answers can come more into focus with future model runs.

In terms of the flood threat, one thing working in our favor is river levels. Area streams and rivers are still on the low side. For example, the Vermilion river at Surrey is sitting at a modest 6 feet. This could change rapidly, however, if the area receives copious amounts of rainfall this week. It is better to be starting from a low point though, as this will help with runoff, at least temporarily.

~Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier