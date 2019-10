LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A portion of Girard Park Circle between E. Lewis Street and Girard Park Drive will be closed due to maintenance.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, the road will be closing Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, as Public Works addresses waterline, infrastructure and drainage issues.

The closure is tentatively scheduled to last until November 4, 2019. Detour routes will be made available and local access will be maintained.