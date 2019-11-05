Live Now
Port Barre police officers gifted with new, engraved service weapons

The Port Barre Department has traded in all of its old service weapons, for new weapons that are now engraved.

Before the department bought the Sig Sauer P320 model 9mm that officers now carry, officers had .40-caliber Glocks.

Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said he decided on the new weapons due to their functionality, feel and accuracy.

“I’m a glock fan. Been using Glock model 22 .40 Cal for about 15 years. Great gun, but after testing this sig model on the range, and as a firearms instructor…I found a smoother trigger, fewer malfunctions under inclement conditions, trigger housing easily snaps out for thorough cleaning and very accurate for a “combat style” pistol.”

Boudreaux said he then decided to have the officers weapons engraved so they could be easily identified if they were stolen.

The cost for the guns and training was $2,315 and was paid for by money seized from illegal drug transactions and appearance bond fees from arrestees.


