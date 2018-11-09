Local

Port Barre mother arrested for aiding son from being captured by police

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) - A Port Barre mother is accused of aiding her one of her sons who is wanted from being captured by police.

Police say Jonathan " Red" Joseph has been on the run since September for multiple theft and vehicle burglary warrants.

His mother Tranessa Andrus, has been interfering with police efforts to serve her son with those warrants, according to Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux.

On September 27th, Port Barre police executed a search warrant on Andrus' home and recovered stolen property. 

Police say they learned she would be in juvenile court with her youngest son and they were there to make the arrest.

Andrus was booked and charged with  Accessory After the Fact and Illegal Possession Of Stolen Things.

Her son, Jonathan "Red" Joseph remains wanted.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Port Barre police at (337) 585-6212.
 

