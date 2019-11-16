Port Barre juvenile arrested in connection to burglary

A local 16-year-old male juvenile, was arrested in connection with a burglary that took place on Thursday in Port Barre.

The Port Barre Police Department was called to a home in the 200 block of Hazel Street, where several firearms, gaming stations, smart phones, and other items, were stolen from the home.

On Friday an arrest and search warrant was carried out by the Port Barre Police Department, along with the help of the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office, in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Police found the 16-year-old burglar and recovered several of the victim’s stolen guns, the gaming devices, and other items. Along with the victim’s stolen belongings were several other stolen firearms, that were linked to other thefts outside of Port Barre.

During the search, officers also found a small amount of marijuana, a digital scale and schedule four narcotics, which belonged to 37-year-old Hayward Jones, who lives in the home.

Jones was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule four narcotics.

The juvenile was booked and charged with burglary, three counts of theft of a firearm, criminal trespassing, theft and criminal damage to property.

He is being held, via a court order, to be arraigned at a later date.

The parents of the juvenile, Cornelius Hardy Sr., 43, and Lybeth Hardy, 38, of Port Barre, were arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.