Port Barre High School student rushed to hospital after passing out in class from possible overdose

A student at Port Barre High was rushed to a local hospital Tuesday after consuming gummy bears possibly laced with THC.

A caller to our newsroom said the student purchased the gummy bears in the hallway during a change in class.

The unidentified student was rushed to Opelousas General around 2:00 p.m. after several students witnessed the student appear confused and disoriented.

“He was dazed, and then collapsed in class,” the caller said.

Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux offered some details about the incident.

“I can confirm that an ambulance arrived on campus and rushed a student to the hospital due to a possible overdose on THC laced gummy candy.” Boudreaux said.

“On arrival, EMT found the student to have an elevated heart rate.”

Boudreaux said the matter will be taken seriously and that an active investigation is on-going.

“Currently we are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine if an arrest will be made.”

No other students have reported any illnesses related to the incident, Boudreaux said.

