Popeyes announces Chicken sandwich return, shades Chick-Fil-A on Twitter

The Popeyes chicken sandwich is coming back.
A tweet from the fast food chain on Monday bested the news.
“Y’all … the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day,” a post on Popeyes Twitter account said.
In a Twitter video accompanying the announcement, someone is seen adding the lettering ‘Open Sunday’ to a Popeye’s sign on the interstate — right next to a Chick-fil-A sign that says ‘Closed Sunday.’
Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/JDxyCIv0zz— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 28, 2019