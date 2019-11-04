Poor road conditions being blamed for slow emergency response time

Live Now
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- After a Sunday night structure fire, residents are blaming poor conditions for lack of access for emergency crews.

“It’s horrible. God forbid if an ambulance needs to come here for life-or-death situation and they can’t get back here because the road is horrible,” Octavia Ledet says.

A fire broke out Sunday night in a mobile home on Kingston Road in Breaux Bridge.

Firetrucks were unable to get to the home to fight the fire because of terrible road conditions.

“The firetrucks couldn’t make it back here because of the condition of the road and it’s horrible that it takes that long for fire officials to get here,” Ledet said.

Residents tell News 10 firefighters had to call for pickup trucks with water tanks to make it down the road to help fight the fire.

They say they believe their home could have been saved if first responders did not have to travel terrible road conditions.

“I believe it could have been saved. We had people running with fire extinguishers, with buckets of water to come this way because the fire trucks couldn’t come with the water we actually needed so I think if our road was better, it could have been saved,” Glenda Landry, a nearby homeowner, adds.

Ledet says city officials have been notified but nothing has been done in years.

“City officials have been contacted,” Ledet explains. “They’ve tried to contact the owner of the road and to no avail did they get any response from this gentlemen and something needs to be done.”

