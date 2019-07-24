Pontoon bridge in Butte LaRose closed due to high water level

BUTTE LAROSE, La. (KLFY)- The Parish engineers have recommended that the pontoon Bridge located in Butte LaRose, be closed because of the current high-water levels.

The current conditions have caused a public safety concern and “compromises the integrity of the structure,” officials said.

The bridge will be closed today, July 24, 2019, at 8:00 p.m., until further notice.

Any questions associated with the Order should be directed to the St. Martin Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness at (337) 394-2808.