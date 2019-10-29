Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

POLL: Gov. Edwards holds tight lead in bid for second term

Local

by: Harrison Golden

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Louisiana’s governor holds a tight lead in his bid for a second term, according to a poll released Monday.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards leads Republican challenger Eddie Rispone 48 percent to 46 percent in a poll from Nexstar Media Group and the Baton Rouge-based JMC Analytics.

Six percent of the poll’s participants consider themselves undecided. Of them, 50 percent are leaning towards Edwards, with 47 percent leaning towards Rispone.

“You have people that if you first asked them who they’re for, they’ll say they’re undecided,” pollster John Couvillon said in an interview Monday. “But if you press them a little further, they’re actually leaning toward Edwards and Rispone.”

Both remaining contenders are making appeals to Rep. Ralph Abraham’s displaced supporters. Abraham’s third-place finish ended his bid Oct. 12.

“We’re going to win enough of them,” Edwards told a Baton Rouge Press Club forum Monday. “I’m looking for three percent, while Mr. Rispone is looking for 23 percent.”

(Edwards won 47 percent of the vote during the primary election. Rispone finished second with 27 percent.)

At Monday’s forum, Edwards claimed Rispone’s views on Medicaid, taxes and education place him to the right of Abraham. The governor predicts some the congressman’s supporters will become more open to his runoff bid.

“Many of those voters are people who voted for me, did vote for me four years ago, but for the fact that [Abraham] was in the race,” Edwards said. “Mr. Rispone doesn’t have that benefit.”

Rispone, who was invited to Monday’s forum but declined, touts support from the Republican Governors’ Association and the Trump administration.

“The polling looks good,” Rispone told reporters Monday at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, shortly before Vice President Mike Pence arrived for a private fundraiser. “I think the people are motivated. Everywhere I go, there’s excitement.”

The Nexstar/JMC Analytics poll was conducted between Oct. 24 and Oct. 26. Its margin of error sits at 4 percent. You can see the full results here.

Election Day is Nov. 16, though Louisiana voters need not wait that long to cast their ballots. Early voting runs from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Opelousas

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Some clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories