Police: Victim shot in the head in Church Point

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LWP Communications / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in Church Point.

According to police, several witnesses called 911 about 6 p.m. regarding a man who was shot in the head on Martin Luther King Drive.

Family members rushed the victim to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The victim was stabilized and it appears the bullet grazed his scalp. He has been treated and released.

At this time, an investigation is underway by the Church Point Police Department.

In a statement released Thursday, the department said it is "exploring all evidence available along with witness's statements and arrest are pending."

Chief Thibodeaux said he "would like to assure the community that his officers will continue to aggressively patrol and all suspects caught shooting or possessing a firearm will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now