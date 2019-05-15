Police: Suspect wanted for 2018 murder in Abbeville arrested in Lafayette Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Aaron Carter (LPSO) [ + - ] Video

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette man has been located and charged in connection with to 2018 murder in Abbeville.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives with the Abbeville Police Department were able to obtain a warrant charging a suspect identified as Aaron Carter with second degree murder.

Officers received information that Mr. Carter was in the Lafayette area. On May 13, 2019, Lafayette Police Department officers were able to locate and arrest Carter on the warrant obtained by Abbeville PD detectives.

Carter was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, where he was also booked on several bench warrants out of Lafayette.

He was wanted for a murder of a juvenile on May 11, 2018 in Abbeville, police said.

Carter is currently being held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the Bench Warrants. A hold has also been placed on Mr. Carter by the Abbeville Police Department.

His bond has been set at $750,000.00.

"Chief Spearman would also like to thank the Lafayette Police Department for their assistance and the citizens of Abbeville for their support and help they provide to the Abbeville Police Department," the department said in a statement today.

Anyone with any information regarding any crime is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department. You may also contact our “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now