Police: Shots reported fired in Abbeville residential neighborhood

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Officers are on scene at St. Valerie Street and Martin Luther King Drive Abbeville.

Authorities confirmed that shots were fired, but additional details has not yet been released. Witnesses claim there is at least one victim involved.

Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman is speaking with detectives at this time, Abbeville Police Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.

We have a news crew headed to the scene and we’ll provide updates as new information becomes available.