Police searching for suspect after man injured during shooting at Breaux Bridge Truck Stop

Police are searching for a suspect who fled the area after a man was shot outside of a gas station in Breaux Bridge Saturday night.



Officers responded to the shooting at the Pilot Truck Stop in the 2100 block of Rees Street shortly after 10 p.m.

According to police, a male victim was shot and transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect and victim did not know each other and that the incident occurred as a result of a dispute that started at the gas station.

Police did not release a description of the suspect.