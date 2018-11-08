Police searching for man wanted for attempted second degree murder

Franklin, La. Police Dept.

FRANKLIN, La. - The Franklin Police Department is looking for help in finding a man wanted for attempted second degree murder.

Police are searching for Darrell Harris. Harris also goes by the name "Chris Lemon." He is wanted for for two counts of attempted second degree murder in connection with an incident earlier this month.

Harris/Lemon is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716 or contact your local law enforcement agency.