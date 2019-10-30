Police say St. Martinville mayor did not delete video surveillance footage in city hall

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The St. Martinville Police Department is clearing up suspicions that Mayor Melinda Mitchell deleted surveillance video in city hall.

On September 18, police were called because of a mysterious yellow liquid found in a trash can in city hall.

“When the chief went to do the investigation, we noticed there was huge chunks of footage missing,” Adam Touchet with the St. Martinville Police Department said.

Some council members and city hall employees say they suspected the mayor herself deleted the surveillance camera footage.

“If somebody came and deleted footage, that means somebody came in my office, and I want to know who,” Mayor Mitchell said in a previous interview.

During the investigation, police determined the surveillance cameras were set to a motion sensor setting instead of constant 24-hour surveillance.

“It wasn’t just the investigation footage we were trying to seek out. I mean, it was every day there was huge chunks of footage missing because of this motion sensor setting,” Touchet said.

The police ruled out any suspicions that Mayor Mitchell had tampered with the footage, although the video was stored in her office.

“We immediately determined the mayor didn’t delete any footage. No footage was tampered with,” Touchet said.