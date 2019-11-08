Breaking News
Suspect in Aniah Blanchard disappearance arrested overnight in Florida
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police: Opelousas Middle teacher accused of abusing students with rubber bands

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Janice Henry (OPD)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- An Opelousas Middle School teacher was arrested in an abuse investigation involving students.

Officers were contacted about an alleged incident that occurred at Opelousas Middle School on November 5, 2019, the department said.

“It is allege that Mrs. Henry mistreated two students by physically disciplining them using rubber bands,” OPD Maj. Mark Guidry said.

Janice Henry, 54, is facing two counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Henry was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. She has since been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

47°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

47°F Broken Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

48°F Few Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories