Police: Opelousas Middle teacher accused of abusing students with rubber bands

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- An Opelousas Middle School teacher was arrested in an abuse investigation involving students.

Officers were contacted about an alleged incident that occurred at Opelousas Middle School on November 5, 2019, the department said.

“It is allege that Mrs. Henry mistreated two students by physically disciplining them using rubber bands,” OPD Maj. Mark Guidry said.

Janice Henry, 54, is facing two counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Henry was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. She has since been released.