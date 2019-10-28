Live Now
Police: Opelousas man nearly chokes son to death

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A 57-year-old man is facing an attempted manslaughter charge for allegedly choking his adult son.

According to the Opelousas Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Blanchard Street Sunday night.

There they found the victim unresponsive after an altercation with his father, identified as Reginald Jackson.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.

The incident remains under investigation.

