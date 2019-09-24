Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police: One person injured in Ville Platte shooting

Local
Posted: / Updated:
police tape_1518558839687.jpg.jpg

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Ville Platte police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said the shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday on Anita Street.

Upon arrival, VPPD officers and Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital and later transported to New Orleans for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Lartigue said investigators have identified a person of interest and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are requesting anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Ville Platte Police Department at (337) 363-1313.  

Your call will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar