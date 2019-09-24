Police: One person injured in Ville Platte shooting

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Ville Platte police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said the shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday on Anita Street.

Upon arrival, VPPD officers and Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital and later transported to New Orleans for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Lartigue said investigators have identified a person of interest and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are requesting anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Ville Platte Police Department at (337) 363-1313.

Your call will remain anonymous.